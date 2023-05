News From Law.com

Manhattan prosecutors have said Donald Trump defense attorney Joe Tacopina should not be permitted to participate in the cross examination of Stormy Daniels because of potential conflict or ethical issues. The filing is the latest skirmish in ongoing litigation over whether or not Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, should be disqualified from representing Trump in his criminal case.

New York

May 12, 2023, 2:45 PM

