Prosecutor Urges Not Releasing Georgia Grand Jury Report | L...

A Georgia prosecutor argued Tuesday in court that a judge should not publicly release a report by a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said disclosure of the report could violate the rights of potential defendants and could negatively affect the ability to prosecute those who may be charged with crimes.

District of Columbia

January 24, 2023, 1:30 PM