News From Law.com

The Georgia prosecutor pursuing a case against former President Donald Trump and others on Wednesday asked a judge to revoke the bond of defendant Harrison Floyd, saying he has been intimidating witnesses and co-defendants in the case. Floyd, Trump and 17 others were indicted in August by a Fulton County grand jury, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

District of Columbia

November 16, 2023, 11:09 AM

