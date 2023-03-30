Proprietary Protection or Damage Control? Amazon Seeks Prote...

News From Law.com

After a contracted Amazon delivery driver allegedly assaulted a Coweta County customer during a package drop-off, the woman sued the contractor, his employing courier service, and the e-commerce retail giant.But as plaintiff counsel attempt to conduct discovery in the 2021 matter, a protective order sought this week by defense counsel for Amazon could not only stall the process but conceal the findings from the public in a move plaintiff counsel are calling strategic.

Georgia

March 30, 2023, 2:04 PM

nature of claim: /