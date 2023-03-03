Proposed Florida Laws are Good News for Insurers—as Plaint...

News From Law.com

As the larger tort reform bill, HB 837, is making its way through the legislature in Tallahassee, South Florida plaintiff attorneys and clients are up in arms over not only about the proposed law, but another bill introduced this week, Senate Bill 1274. This bill, introduced by state Sen. Colleen Burton, is anticipated to be up in the Senate Tuesday afternoon, and then again in the House on Wednesday afternoon, said Miami lawyer Stephen Forst Cain of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain.

Government

March 03, 2023, 1:24 PM