Proposed Eckert Seamans $45M Settlement Remains in Limbo | L...

There remains no settlement agreement for Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott regarding former Philadelphia partner John Pauciulo's involvement with Par Funding, despite expectations for a settlement over the summer and multiple settlement conferences throughout November 2023.Eckert Seamans first became embroiled in the Par Funding legal proceedings, which charged the business with defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through Pauciulo's representation of Dean Vagnozzi. Vagnozzi helped bring in new investors to Par Funding and eventually sued Pauciulo and his former firm for negligence and malpractice, as did several of Par Funding's investors, although the proceedings were stayed.

March 04, 2024, 2:16 PM

