A proposed class action against Progressive stands to resolve an open question about whether insurers are required to pay certain damages. The new suit, captioned "Alexander v. Progressive," contends that Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. fails to compensate third-party claimants for their vehicles' loss of value sustained in accidents caused by the defendant's insureds.

January 23, 2024, 9:04 AM

