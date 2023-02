New Suit - Trademark

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Propify LLC, a real estate management software provider. The suit targets Propify LLC for using the same name as the plaintiff's name in the same market without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00215, Propify LLC v. Propify LLC.

Real Estate

February 27, 2023, 5:27 PM