New Suit - Contract

Schulte Roth & Zabel filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Prophet Mortgage Opportunities LP. The suit accuses Christiana Trust, a division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society and trustee of a residential mortgage backed securities known as, RBSHD 2013-1 Trust, of knowingly assisting non-party Matthew Browndorf and his affiliates in misappropriating more than $40 million in mortgage loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09771, Prophet Mortgage Opportunities, LP v. Christiana Trust, a division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as both Owner Trustee and Indenture Trustee of Rbshd 2013-1 Trust et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 7:53 AM