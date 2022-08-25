New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance and Property-Owners Insurance Company sued Bariatric Metabolic Institute of Atlanta LLC and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs owe no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03413, Property-Owners Insurance Company et al v. TDD Property Holding Company, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 10:18 AM