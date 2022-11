New Suit

Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Colorado District Court. The court case, brought by Wells Anderson & Race, seeks to declare that Hartford has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying bodily injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02993, Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford v. Reese et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 7:26 AM