News From Law.com

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday announced the all-counts conviction of a radical Islamist cleric, following a first-of-its-kind terrorism prosecution at a state court level. Trevor William Forrest, aka Shaikh Abdullah el-Faisal, was the first person to face trial under New York State terror legislation passed in the wake of Sept. 11. He was convicted on all counts.

New York

January 27, 2023, 4:30 PM