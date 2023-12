News From Law.com

At the 2023 New Jersey Legal Awards earlier this year, the Law Firm of the Year winner was announced from a slate of three finalists. Pashman Stein Walder Hayden of Hackensack won based on its attorneys achieving recognitions in numerous other categories: Litigation Departments of the Year (as a finalist), New Leaders of the Bar, Mentors and Unsung Heroes.

December 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

