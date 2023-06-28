Who Got The Work

Christopher H. McGrath of Paul Hastings has entered an appearance for BioNtech Manufacturing GmbH and BioNtech SE in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 6 in California Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of biotechnology firm Promosome LLC, alleges that the defendants’ COVID-19 vaccine relies on Promosome’s patented method for re-engineering mRNA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Simmons Jr., is 3:23-cv-01048, Promosome LLC v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 28, 2023, 7:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Promosome LLC

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

BioNtech Manufacturing GmbH

BioNtech SE

defendant counsels

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims