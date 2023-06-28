Who Got The Work

Megan A. Chacon of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Moderna in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 6 in California Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Promosome LLC, alleges that the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine relies on the plaintiff's patented method for increasing mRNA protein expression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Simmons Jr., is 3:23-cv-01047, Promosome LLC v. Moderna, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 28, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Promosome LLC

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Moderna, Inc.

Moderna US, Inc.

ModernaTX, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims