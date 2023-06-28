Megan A. Chacon of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Moderna in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 6 in California Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Promosome LLC, alleges that the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine relies on the plaintiff's patented method for increasing mRNA protein expression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Simmons Jr., is 3:23-cv-01047, Promosome LLC v. Moderna, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 28, 2023, 7:52 AM