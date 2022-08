News From Law.com

A once prominent member of Philadelphia's personal injury bar has been suspended by the state Supreme Court. The justices issued an order Tuesday disbarring attorney Royce Smith on consent. According to disciplinary records, Smith, who previously worked at some of Pennsylvania's top firms, allegedly misappropriated money that was meant to be paid out to the grandmother of a severely brain damaged child, as well as that child's settlement trust account.

August 16, 2022, 3:59 PM