News From Law.com

In November, a woman who broke her foot trying to flee from a potential dog attack won a more than $3.1 million verdict against Dean Weitzman and his wife, Meiyang Zhang. Weitzman is the managing partner of Silvers, Langsam & Weitzman, a firm who's advertising as "MyPhillyLawyer" is ubiquitous throughout the city.

Pennsylvania

December 01, 2022, 10:03 AM