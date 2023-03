New Suit - Product Liability

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a medical device company, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Alspector, Sosin & Noveck on behalf of Larry Prohaszka. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10548, Prohaszka v. Zimmer US, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 08, 2023, 1:53 PM