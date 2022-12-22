Progressives Definitely Did Not Want Him: Mixed Reactions to...

News From Law.com

Against a wave of opposition from progressive groups, Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Appellate Division Judge Hector LaSalle as New York's next chief judge, potentially making him the first Hispanic to sit in the high court's middle bench seat, while, to the dismay of some, returning its composition to four former prosecutors. But apart from those critics, and a letter signed by more than 45 New York law professors in opposition to LaSalle's nomination, the pick was saluted by several legal observers.

