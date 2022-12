Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hawaii Medical Service Association to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Dascal Law on behalf of Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics, accuses Hawaii Medical of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for spinal surgery services. The case is 2:22-cv-06918, Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics v. Hawaii Medical Service Association.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 4:52 AM