Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbons on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which seeks reimbursement for medical services, was filed by attorney Jordan B. Dascal on behalf of Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00427, Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics, LLC v. ABC Inc. D/B/A Cigna.