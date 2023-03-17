Progressive filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Morgan & Akins, names State Farm Insurance, J. Morris Trucking and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial auto claims stemming from a fire which caused the release of nearly 80 cows from a semi-trailer onto a freeway, leading to personal injury claims from motorists. The case is 6:23-cv-00501, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Morris et al.
Insurance
March 17, 2023, 12:31 PM