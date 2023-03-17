New Suit

Progressive filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Morgan & Akins, names State Farm Insurance, J. Morris Trucking and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial auto claims stemming from a fire which caused the release of nearly 80 cows from a semi-trailer onto a freeway, leading to personal injury claims from motorists. The case is 6:23-cv-00501, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Morris et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company

defendants

State Farm Automobile Insurance Company

Andrew Jeffrey Orr

Brent A. Morris

Briske Transportation, Inc.

David Morris

Louis Francis De Lustro

Northland Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute