Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Norcold Inc. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of B. Elizabeth Todd on behalf of Progressive, brings subrogation claims stemming from a fire allegedly caused by a defective Norcold refrigerator. The case is 1:22-cv-00705, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Co. v. Norcold Inc.