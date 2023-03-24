New Suit - Wrongful Death

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Lowe's, Ryder System, In N Out Trucking LLC and other defendants were named in an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The court case, brought by Moseley Marcinak Law Group on behalf of Progressive Southeastern Insurance, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from the collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00052, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company v. In N Out Trucking, LLC et al.

March 24, 2023, 6:34 PM

Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company

Moseley Marcinak Law Group LLP

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

In N Out Trucking, LLC

Kelvin Keon Estes

Leigh Dunn Ross

Shanda Dunn Snead

