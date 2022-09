Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Jayco RV, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Golden Scaz Gagain on behalf of Progressive Insurance, brings subrogation claims in connection with the sale of a 2020 Jayco Redhawk RV. The case is 3:22-cv-18028, Progressive Select Insurance Co. v. Jayco Inc.

Automotive

September 16, 2022, 12:14 PM