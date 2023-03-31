Progressive Northern Insurance sued Denise Webb, Anthony Scroggins and other defendants Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Coffey, Senger & Woodard, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00130, Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Webb et al.
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 7:57 PM