New Suit

Progressive Northern Insurance Company sued ADO Xpress LLC, EAN Holdings LLC and other defendants Monday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, brought by Roberson Kolker Cooper, seeks a declaratory judgment that the plaintiff is not obligated to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying motor vehicle collision lawsuit. Ado Xpress LLC is represented by Latham, Steele, Lehman, Keele, Ratcliff, Freije & Carter. The case is 6:22-cv-00221, Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Orrison et al.