New Suit

Progressive Northern Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Akeem Mosley and Brittney North in Illinois Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, seeks a declaration requiring the defendants to cooperate with Progressive to conclude an insurance coverage investigation stemming from a vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01916, Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. North et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rynearson Suess Et Al, LLC

defendants

Akeem Mosley

Brittney North

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute