New Suit

Progressive Northern Insurance Company filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against AB Soggy Bottom Logging, Brandy Carson Baker and other defendants Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The court case, brought by Murphy & Grantland, seeks to declare that Progressive's commercial auto insurance policy provides no liability coverage and seeks to declare that insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify any defendant in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-04292, Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Carolina Logging Service of Lancaster, LLC et al.