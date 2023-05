Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Miller Johnson on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Unum Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over long-term disability benefit claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Weltman, Weinberg & Reis on behalf of Progressive Marathon Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-11082, Progressive Marathon Insurance Company v. Unum Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Marathon Insurance Company

defendants

Unum Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Miller Johnson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations