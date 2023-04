New Suit

Barclay Damon filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Progressive Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, pertaining to a motor vehicle collision, targets trucking company Explicit Wear Inc., Harold Miller and Jakarrie Washington. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10726, Progressive Insurance Company v. Explicit Wear Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Insurance Company

defendants

Explicit Wear Inc.

Harold Miller

Jakarrie Washington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute