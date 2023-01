New Suit

Progressive Hawaii Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams, names daycare provider Education Is the Key and Dessie Tipton as claimants in connection with underlying felony criminal litigation involving the death of a child. The case is 2:23-cv-02008, Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corporation v. Education Is The Key, LLC. et al.