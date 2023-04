New Suit

Progressive sued Blacdadi LLC, Christian Harris and other defendants Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright, alleges the defendants knowingly provided false information when applying for commercial auto insurance. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00231, Progressive Gulf Insurance Company v. Harris et al.

April 04, 2023, 4:15 PM

Progressive Gulf Insurance Company

Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright, PLLC

Armando Margan

Blacdadi, LLC

Christian Harris

Christian Nunnery

John and Jane Does 1-10

Ranada Ward

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute