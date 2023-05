New Suit

Progressive Express Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Segundo Law Group, seeks to determine Progressive's duties and rights to the defendants under an issued commercial automobile policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00353, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Wang et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Segundo Law Group

defendants

Dailyn De La Fuente Rodriguez

Ellen Wang

Jian Gang Wang

Juan Jose Ortiz Rodriguez

Ming Wang

Yulier Alberto Gonzale Yzquierdo

Zize Chen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute