New Suit

Progressive sued A&A Lawn Services Inc., Aleida Fujita and other defendants Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Cole, Scott & Kissane, seeks a declaration that Progressive owes no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20005, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Turf Management Services, Inc. et al.