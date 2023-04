New Suit

Progressive filed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Uber and other claimants Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Morgan & Akins, arises from underlying wrongful death claims. The case is 0:23-cv-60654, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Rasier (FL), LLC et al.

Technology

April 06, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

April N. Mcglashan

Christopher Bernadel

Rasier (FL), LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute