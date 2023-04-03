New Suit

Uber and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Morgan & Akins on behalf of Progressive, seeks a declaration that a Progressive insurance policy taken out by the defendants does not cover an incident in which an Uber driver shot and killed a passenger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60638, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Rasier (FL), LLC et al.

Technology

April 03, 2023, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

April N. McGlashan

Christopher Bernadel

Rasier (FL), LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute