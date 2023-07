New Suit

Uber and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to underinsured motorist benefits, was brought by Morgan & Akins on behalf of Progressive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61354, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Rasier-DC, LLC et al.

July 17, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

Karina Monasterio

Rasier-DC, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute