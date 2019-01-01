New Suit

Progressive sued KKN Transport Inc., Hereford Insurance Co., and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Offices of Lorne M. Reiter, seeks declaratory judgment that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify KKN Transport in litigation arising from a 2019 vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06394, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Kkn Transport, Inc. et al.