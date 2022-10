New Suit

Geico, several transportation companies and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims arising from a seven-car motor vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality, was filed by Sudekum, Cassidy & Shulruff on behalf of Progressive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05589, Progressive Express Insurance Company v. Harry's Truck Service, LLC et al.