New Suit

Progressive filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Francisco Escorting and other defendants on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Goldis & Cash, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01126, Progressive Express Insurance Co. v. Francisco Escorting LLC et al.