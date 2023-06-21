New Suit

Progressive sued Nautilus Insurance and Shawn A. Zenor Wednesday in Hawaii District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Tom Petrus & Miller, seeks a declaration that Nautilus has a duty to defend and indemnify Zenor in underlying lawsuits that arise from a fatal vehicle collision. The court action also seeks a declaration that Progressive does not have duty to indemnify Zenor. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00260, Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Nautilus Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Tom Petrus & Miller Lllc

defendants

Nautilus Insurance Company

Shawn A. Zenor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute