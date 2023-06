New Suit

Progressive filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vernon Lindsey on Wednesday in Hawaii District Court. The suit, filed by Tom Petrus & Miller, seeks a declaration that Progressive owes no coverage for a boat which was damaged during a storm in Maui because the boat was not listed on the insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00236, Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Lindsey.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Tom Petrus & Miller Lllc

defendants

Vernon Lindsey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute