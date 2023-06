New Suit - Insurance

Progressive Direct Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Pearl Schneider Young, names Anesthesia Associates of Central Kansas and other claimants in connection with a dispute centered on underlying underinsured motorist claims. The case is 1:23-cv-01445, Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Canas-Munoz et al.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Pearl Schneider Young LLC

defendants

Anesthesia Associates of Central Kansas, PA

Kim Bimestefer

Marco Canas-Munoz

Salina Regional Health Center

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute