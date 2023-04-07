Progressive filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Skyway Logistics, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and other defendants on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Lorne M. Reiter, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 1:23-cv-02952, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Skyway Logistics Corp. et al.
Insurance
April 07, 2023, 7:49 PM