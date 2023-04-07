New Suit

Progressive filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Skyway Logistics, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and other defendants on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Lorne M. Reiter, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 1:23-cv-02952, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Skyway Logistics Corp. et al.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Lorne M. Reiter, LLC

defendants

ABC Insurance Companies 1-10

Ashli Gregory

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC, successor by merger to Bridgestone/Firestone, Inc.

Darrell Harris

John Does 1-10

Skyway Logistics Corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute