New Suit

Progressive Casualty Insurance filed an action for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Jensen Morse Baker, concerns underlying personal injury claims against defendants Dennis Karuzas and Vicki Karuzas in connection with a boat and personal watercraft policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00203, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Karuzas et al.