New Suit

Progressive Casualty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Gwin Steinmetz & Baird, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no obligation to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action names Daniel J. Bussell, Chad M. Johnson and Caleb T. Peck. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00040, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Johnson et al.