Progressive Casualty Insurance sued Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County and other defendants Friday in Connecticut District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Hurwitz Fine PC, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend its policyholder in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00326, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County et al.