New Suit

Progressive Casualty Insurance sued Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County and other defendants Friday in Connecticut District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Hurwitz Fine PC, seeks a declaration that Progressive has no duty to defend its policyholder in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00326, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County et al.