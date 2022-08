New Suit - Trade Secrets

Pierce Atwood filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court on behalf of Progress Engineering LLC. The suit pursues claims against former senior electrical engineer for Progress, Todd M. Bennett, for allegedly breaching the confidentiality and non-competition clauses of his employment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00257, Progress Engineering LLC v. Bennett.

Technology

August 22, 2022, 3:13 PM