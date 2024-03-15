Who Got The Work

Lisa J. Pirozzolo of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has entered an appearance for MIM Software in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 23 in Massachusetts District Court by Choate Hall & Stewart on behalf of Exini Diagnostics AB and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, assert two patents related to medical imaging technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-10437, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al v. Mim Software Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 15, 2024, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Exini Diagnostics AB

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Choate Hall & Stewart

defendants

Mim Software Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims